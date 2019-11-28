Suspect in Indian-American teen murder grew angry after she refused to talk to him: Prosecutors
The man charged with the murder of a 19-year old Indian-American in Chicago earlier this week strangled her to death because he was angry she wouldn't talk to him, prosecutors have said.
The man charged with the murder of a 19-year old Indian-American in Chicago earlier this week strangled her to death because he was angry she wouldn't talk to him, prosecutors have said. Ruth George was found dead over the weekend in her family's car at the parking garage of the University of Illinois after authorities tracked her phone following her family's complaint on Saturday that her daughter had not been heard from since the night before.
26-year old Donald D Thurman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in connection with the incident. "The defendant was angry that he was being ignored," CNN quoted James Murphy, the assistant state's attorney of Cook County, as saying. According to court documents, George was walking past a subway stop when Thurman noticed her. He tried to talk to her but she ignored him, which made him angry.
"The defendant came up behind the victim, grabbed her around the neck from behind, and put her into a chokehold," Murphy said. She was an honours student at the University of Illinois and wanted to become a physical therapist, according to University's Chancellor Michael Amiridis. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
