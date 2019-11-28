UK police chief found not guilty over deadly 1989 soccer stadium crush
The police commander in charge of operations at the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium crush that killed 96 Liverpool supporters was found not guilty of manslaughter on Thursday, the BBC reported.
Former Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield was in charge of the stadium in Sheffield, northern England, at an FA Cup semi-final match against Nottingham Forest 30 years ago.
The victims died in an overcrowded, fenced-in enclosure. Harrowing images of young fans crushed against metal fences, bodies lying on the pitch and spectators using wooden advertising hoardings as makeshift stretchers horrified the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hillsborough
- Liverpool
- England
- BBC
- Nottingham Forest
ALSO READ
Faf du Plessis, Siya Kolisi meet Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Ex-Liverpool defender Matteo has brain tumour operation
Soccer-Former Liverpool, Leeds defender Matteo has brain surgery
Soccer-Liverpool pair Henderson, Gomez out of England's trip to Kosovo
Mane the main man as Liverpool close on Champions League knockouts