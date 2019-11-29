International Development News
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets Jaishankar

Newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 10:42 IST
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Image Credit: ANI

Newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will hold talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today.

Both leaders are likely to discuss areas of cooperation and ways to strengthen existing bilateral relations between the two countries. After holding talks at the Hyderabad House, both leaders will give their joint statement. The Sri Lankan President will later call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Rajapaksa arrived in the national capital on Thursday, his first overseas trip since he took over as the island nation's President. He was received by Union Minister VK Singh. The Sri Lankan President is leading a high-level delegation which includes Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha and Treasury Secretary S R Attygalle.

He is slated to attend a programme in the city on Saturday. Later in the evening, Rajapaksa will emplane for Sri Lanka. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, had said that the Indian government is ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community living in the island nation.

70-year-old Rajapaksa had defeated United National Party (UNP) candidate Sajith Premadasa by more than 13 lakh votes in the recently-concluded presidential elections in Sri Lanka. He is the second member of the Rajapaksa family to become the president. After the results of the Sri Lankan elections, Modi had congratulated Rajapaksa over the telephone on his electoral victory.

The Prime Minister, in his congratulatory message to Rajapaksa, had said that he looked forward to working closely with him for deepening the close and fraternal ties between the two countries and for peace, prosperity as well as security in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets on the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilets...

First Aghadi cabinet meet discussed house majority: Fadnavis

BJP leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, alleging it preferred discussing proving majority in its first cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers, and asked why it t...

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...

Smugglers in Tripura switching from cannabis to Yaba: BSF

Trans-border smugglers active in Tripura are switching from cannabis to Yaba tablets due to a crackdown on cannabis cultivation, a top BSF official said. Inspector General of Border Security Force BSF, Tripura Frontier, Solomon Yash Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019