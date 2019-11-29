International Development News
Development News Edition

After Trump's Kabul visit, Taliban says ready to resume peace talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:52 IST
After Trump's Kabul visit, Taliban says ready to resume peace talks
Afghanistan flag Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban said on Friday they were ready to restart peace talks with the United States, a day after President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan and said he believed the radical group would agree to a ceasefire. Trump's Thanksgiving Day visit was his first to Afghanistan since becoming president and came a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that has raised hopes for a long-elusive peace deal to end the 18-year-long war.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal and we are meeting with them," Trump told reporters after arriving in Afghanistan on Thursday. "We say it has to be a ceasefire and they didn't want to do a ceasefire and now they want to do a ceasefire, I believe. It will probably work out that way."

Taliban leaders have told Reuters that the group has been holding meetings with senior U.S. officials in Doha since last weekend, adding they could soon resume formal peace talks. On Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist insurgent group, said they were "ready to restart the talks" that collapsed after Trump had called them off earlier this year.

"Our stance is still the same. If peace talks start, it will be resumed from the stage where it had stopped," Mujahid told Reuters. Trump canceled peace negotiations in September after the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

"We are hoping that Trump's visit to Afghanistan will prove that he is serious to start talks again. We don't think he has not much of a choice," said a senior Taliban commander on conditions of anonymity. There are currently about 13,000 U.S. forces as well as thousands of other NATO troops in Afghanistan, 18 years after an invasion by a U.S.-led coalition following Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States.

About 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in the course of the Afghan conflict. A draft accord agreed in September would have thousands of American troops withdrawn in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks on the United States or its allies.

Still, many U.S. officials doubt the Taliban could be relied upon to prevent al Qaeda from again plotting attacks against the United States from Afghan soil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

INX Media case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar, others

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted relief to former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga ...

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets on the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilets...

First Aghadi cabinet meet discussed house majority: Fadnavis

BJP leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, alleging it preferred discussing proving majority in its first cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers, and asked why it t...

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019