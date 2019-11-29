CORRECTED-Yemen's Houthis say they shot down Saudi helicopter, pilots killed-spokesman
Yemen's Houthi movement said it shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near the border with Saudi Arabia on Friday, killing its two pilots.
"A Saudi Apache helicopter was shot down by a surface-to-air missile... and its two pilots were killed as it was completely burned," the group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a Twitter post. There was no immediate confirmation from a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the group for more than four years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spanish state TV shuns Super Cup in Saudi over rights concerns
Soccer-Spanish broadcaster rules out bid for Super Cup rights in Saudi Arabia over human rights concerns
Saudi Arabia discussing Yemen truce in informal talks with Houthis - sources
CORRECTED-Italian tenor Bocelli joins Saudis and UNESCO to help children affected by war
Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Isles edge Leafs for 12th win in 13; Spanish state TV shuns Super Cup in Saudi over rights concerns