International Development News
Development News Edition

2 days after he quit to represent Pak Army chief's extension case, minister reinducted into Cabinet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:10 IST
2 days after he quit to represent Pak Army chief's extension case, minister reinducted into Cabinet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prominent Pakistani lawyer Farogh Naseem on Friday was reinducted as a federal minister, just two days after he resigned from the position of law minister to represent the government in a case on the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in the Supreme Court.

Naseem was administered the oath of a federal minister by President Arif Alvi. However, there were contradictory reports on the allocation of his portfolio.

While the Dawn News reported that it has not yet been announced which portfolio Naseem would be given, the Express Tribune and Geo News said that he was sworn in again as the law minister. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended Bajwa's tenure through a notification on August 19, but the apex court suspended it on Tuesday, citing irregularities in the manner the army chief, a close confidant of the premier, was granted an extension.

The same day Naseem resigned from his position as law minister to represent the government in the high-profile case. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that Naseem resigned "voluntarily" as he could not argue the case as the law minister. He also said that Naseem would return to Cabinet once the case ended.

On Thursday, Bajwa got a six-month conditional extension from the Supreme Court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the Khan-led government and pitted the powerful military against the judiciary. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-member bench, announced the landmark verdict after getting an assurance from the government that Parliament will pass legislation on the extension/reappointment of an Army chief within six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall on trade deal doubts; Lira firms on central bank comments

Emerging markets stocks fell on Friday on worries that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could hinder progress in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war, while comments from the Turkish central bank breathed new life into the lira. MSC...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery, and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century t...

UPDATE 2-Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman over murder probe

The Malta government turned down a request from one of the islands richest men on Friday for a pardon in return for his cooperation in the investigation into a journalists murder, after freeing a top official he was said to implicate. After...

UK India Business Council Launches Defence Vertical

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The UK India Business Council have announced the establishment of an Aerospace and Defence Industry Group to promote UK-India collaboration, at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner. This init...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019