International Development News
Development News Edition

Ten injured in blast in autorickshaw in Lahore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:32 IST
Ten injured in blast in autorickshaw in Lahore

At least 10 people were injured when a suspected terrorist planted a explosive device in an auto rickshaw that went off at a crowded locality here on Friday, police said. The incident happened after the unidentified suspect boarded the auto rickshaw from Sherakot and got off at the thickly populated Chaurburji area in Lahore.

"Minutes after the suspect got off, explosion took place. It appears that he deliberately left the bag containing explosives in the rickshaw," a senior official from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said. The authorities said they would check the CCTV footage to find out the identity of the suspect.

"With the help of the Safe City cameras we will trace the suspect," the officer said, adding that 10 people were injured in the incident with three critically hurt but stable. "In the explosion, the rickshaw and three motorcycles have completely been damaged," the officer said.

Deputy Inspector General Police Punjab (Investigation) Inam Haider said the suspect had targeted a crowded place to kill a lot of people. "It seems that the device went off before reaching its target. We are also ascertaining what could be the possible target of the suspect,” he said.

Rickshaw driver Muhammad Ramzan, who regained his consciousness in hospital, told police that the suspect left his bag in the auto before getting off at Chauburji. "A few minutes later I heard a powerful explosion and fell unconscious," he said.

Police said the driver would remain in their custody for investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Told Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in best way: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers money in the best way and should not be wasted. Im in the Mantralaya State Secretariat for the first time. I just had a meeting wit...

Angad Bajwa, Saniya Sheikh crowned national skeet champions

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa unofficially hit a world record score in the mens skeet final to lead Punjabs domination of the category at the 63rd National Shooting Championships for Shotgun events here on Friday. Angad held off his senior and fell...

India-ASEAN FTA review could include further liberalisation of trade in goods

The proposed scope of the review of the free trade agreement between India and ASEAN could include issues like customs procedures, further liberalisation of trade in goods and exchange of data, Parliament was informed on Friday. The Associa...

Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign - statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019