Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian on Gaza border: Gaza ministry

  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Afro-Palestine Newswire

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teen near the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said. Fahd al-Astal, 16, died after being shot in the stomach east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, with four other Palestinians wounded, it said.

Weekly border protests along the Israeli frontier were officially canceled Friday. But residents said a small number of mostly young Palestinians still approached the border fence.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident. At least 348 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since weekly protests began in March 2018, more than half during demonstrations.

Others were killed by airstrikes or tank fire. The often violent protests are calling for Israel to ease its blockade of the Strip and for Palestinians to be allowed to return to their ancestral homes now inside Israel.

Israel accuses the coastal enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas of orchestrating them and using them as cover to carry out attacks. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

