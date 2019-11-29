Report: US climber Gobright died rappelling down rock face

Mexico City, Nov 29 (AP) California rock climber Brad Gobright reportedly reached the top of a highly challenging rock face route in northern Mexico, and was rappelling down with a companion when he fell to his death. Climber Aidan Jacobson of Phoenix, Arizona told Outside magazine he was with Gobright, who reportedly performed a textbook ascent of the Sendero Luminoso route in the El Potrero Chico area near the northern city of Monterrey.

Civil defense officials in Nuevo Leon state said Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards) to his death. His body was recovered Thursday. Jacobson also fell, but a shorter distance, after something went wrong in the “simul-rappelling” descent.

The technique involves two climbers balancing each other's weight off an anchor point. (AP) RUP

