International Development News
Development News Edition

India, Japan to hold first 2+2 ministerial dialogue today

India and Japan will hold the inaugural meeting of India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) here on Saturday and the two sides are expected to discuss on boosting defence and security, amongst other issues of mutual interest.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 06:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 06:29 IST
India, Japan to hold first 2+2 ministerial dialogue today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

India and Japan will hold the inaugural meeting of India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) here on Saturday and the two sides are expected to discuss on boosting defence and security, amongst other issues of mutual interest. The Indian delegation will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono will lead the Japanese side.

During the visit, the Japanese ministers will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning and Jaishankar later in the evening. The meeting is being held in pursuance of the decision taken by Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit held in Japan in October 2018, with an aim to institute a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan so as to provide greater depth to the 'India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership'," the statement added. The two sides will also exchange views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and their respective efforts under India's 'Act East Policy' and Japan's 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision' for achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress to realise a better future for the people of the two countries and the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China November factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth

Factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months, as domestic demand picked up on Beijings accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth. But gains were still slight, and export deman...

Golden Knights slip past Coyotes in shootout

Alex Tuch scored a goal and also the game-winner in the third round of the shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tuch deked Arizonas Darcy Kuemper with a backhand fa...

UPDATE 1-Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walks free from jail

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walked free from prison on Friday night after being jailed for more than a year pending a trial over allegations she accepted illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction firm Odebrech...

Tennis-Australian Open to honour Court after same-sex marriage dispute

Tennis Australia has brokered a truce with Margaret Court and will recognize the 50th anniversary of her calendar Grand Slam at next years Australian Open but reiterated the organization disagrees with her personal views on same-sex marriag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019