International Development News
Development News Edition

Kathmandu Valley voters head to polls to choose local representatives

The voting is underway in 537 polling stations across Nepal to elect 52 representatives for various posts that had remained vacant in the provincial assembly of the Himalayan nation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhaktapur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 15:03 IST
Kathmandu Valley voters head to polls to choose local representatives
A resident casts her ballot in Bhaktapur. Image Credit: ANI

The voting is underway in 537 polling stations across Nepal to elect 52 representatives for various posts that had remained vacant in the provincial assembly of the Himalayan nation. A total of 82 polling stations has been set to elect a representative for House of Representative, whereas 174 polling stations have been set up to vote for members for the provincial council along with additional 281 polling stations to elect representatives for the local levels.

The polling across the Himalayan country began by 7 a.m. (local time) on Saturday and would last till 5 p.m. (local time), according to the Election Commission of Nepal. "Voting is underway peacefully. It started exactly at 7 AM (Local Time). The poll started with an elderly person aged 74 years cast his vote," Roshan Raj Aryal, an election observer stationed at the polling station in Saraswati English School, Bhaktapur, Nepal told ANI.

A total of 337 candidates, including 253 from political parties and 84 independent ones, are contesting in the fray which also is regarded as the measure to check the popularity of incumbent government under KP Sharma Oli's prime ministership. "We are just exercising our voting rights. We must complete the duty of being a citizen of the country. We do have hopes and expect something to be done for the people by the local authorities," Prakash Dhoju, a voter from Bhaktapur told ANI after casting his vote.

A total of 454, 114 people are eligible to vote in the by-elections that is being held in 37 different districts of the nation. A total of 71,871 voters are expected to cast their ballots in Kaski; 2, 45,015 voters in Bhaktapur; 35, 184 voters in Baglung; and 68,719 voters in Dang.

However, in an untoward incident, an explosive device detonated near a polling station in Kaski District as voters cued to vote in the elections earlier in the day. However, the Nepali Congress, which has the opportunity to grab the seats it had lost in the last election, does not have any better prospects, given its lethargic performance as an opposition as well as controversies of its own, say analysts.

While the by-elections won't change the existing dynamics of the government, they do help cement existing values and rebuild trust among voters, and provide a gauge of votes before the next major elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Re-tweeting row: Kejriwal asked to appear before court on Dec 13 in defamation case

A Delhi court on Saturday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on December 13 in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for retweeting a defamatory video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with ex-husband Theroux

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston reunited with her ex-husband Justin Theroux for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights, Theroux captioned the Instagram Story on Thursday evening.The picture features A...

Global economic slowdown has affected our economy to some extent: Prakash Javadekar

On the completion of the six months of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the global economic slowdown has adversely affected the Indian economy up-to some extent. The economic slowdo...

The Weeknd surprises fans with new song 'Blinding Lights'

Just days after singer-rapper The Weeknd dropped his new single Heartless, the singer surprised fans with another single Blinding Lights. The song set in the early 80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019