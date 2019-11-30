Russian cadets sing Hindi patriotic song 'Aye Watan'

Russian military cadets have sung the famous Hindi patriotic song "Aye Watan, Aye Watan, Hamko Teri Kasam Teri Raahon Mein Jaan Tak Loota Jaayenge" at an event here.

The famous song, sung by Mohammad Rafi, from the movie 'Shaheed', released in 1965, has gone viral on social media.

The song was sung at a function organised by an academy of the Russian Army in Moscow that was also attended by the Indian armed forces. (ANI)

