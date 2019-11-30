REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

International Development News
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-SECURITY-SUSPECT

London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offenses but released last year LONDON - The 28-year-old British man who killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge before police shot him dead had previously been convicted of terrorism offenses and was released from prison last year.

MALTA-DAPHNE Malta prime minister expected to quit in crisis over journalist murder

VALLETTA - Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has told associates he plans to resign over the political and legal crisis stemming from the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Times of Malta reported on Friday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON - A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct within a few weeks. CHEMICALS-FIRE-PROBE

Evacuation lifted for Texas towns rattled by chemical plant blast HOUSTON - Residents of four Texas communities menaced by a petrochemical fire began returning to their homes on Friday after authorities declared the blaze contained, said an official for Jefferson County, and as federal and state investigators began scouring for clues to its origin.

BUSINESS OIL-OPEC-SURVEY

OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting LONDON - OPEC oil output has fallen in November as Angolan production has slipped due to maintenance and Saudi Arabia has kept a lid on supply to support the market before the initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Saudi Aramco, a Reuters survey found.

SINGAPORE-FAKENEWS Facebook issues corrective label on user's post under new Singapore fake news law

SINGAPORE - Facebook (FB.O) said on Saturday it had issued a correction notice on a user’s post at the request of the Singapore government, but called for a measured approach to the implementation of a new “fake news” law in the city-state. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-FROZEN-2-NORWAY-SAMI Disney's 'Frozen 2' thrills Sámi people in northern Europe

OSLO - The sequel to Walt Disney Co’s 2013 hit animated musical “Frozen” is generating excitement among indigenous Sámi people in northern Europe, whose culture the movie has taken inspiration from. SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-JAIL

K-pop singer sentenced to six years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos SEOUL - A South Korean court sentenced a K-pop musician to six years in prison on Friday for raping a woman and distributing a video capturing the act in a case that drew attention to the darker side of the country’s lucrative entertainment industry.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS

Arsenal sack Emery and name 'invincible' Ljungberg as interim boss LONDON - Arsenal have sacked manager Unai Emery after the Premier League club’s worst run in more than a quarter of a century and appointed former player and fans’ favourite Freddie Ljungberg as interim coach, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

OLYMPICS-2020 Tokyo 2020 National Stadium officially finished

TOKYO - Tokyo’s National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next year’s Olympic Games, was officially finished on Saturday and handed over to its owner and operator, the Japan Sport Council. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD (PIX) (TV)

German Social Democrats select new leader Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) announce the result of a members' ballot which duo will lead the party into the next election.

The outcome could also determine the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government. 30 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

COLOMBIA-STRIKE/VENEZUELA (PIX) (TV) Venezuelan migrants say xenophobia increasing amid Colombia protests, looting rumors

Venezuelan migrants living in Colombia say rumors about foreigners' participation in alleged unrest connected with more than a week of anti-government protests is stoking xenophobia against them. We'll tell the stories of migrants scared of backlash and appeals by non-governmental organizations for calm as protests march on.

1 Dec IRAQ-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Iraqi PM presents resignation to parliament as protests rage Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi presents his resignation to parliament for a vote of no confidence that would dissolve his government, but thousands of Iraqi protesters remain in the streets demanding further systemic political reform after weeks of bloody unrest.

1 Dec ITALY-VENICE/

Venice holds referendum on whether to split from sister city of Mestre Venice holds a referendum on whether it should divorce from the nearby, mainland city of Mestre and have its own, independent city council that deals exclusively with its own needs.

Activists say Venice needs its own dedicated administration to deal with a variety of problems, including a rapidly falling population and surging tourist numbers. 1 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian communities forced to raise house foundation due to rising sea level Communities living along Indonesia’s northern coastline are forced to spend a big portion of their meager income on raising the foundation of their houses due to threats from the rising sea level.

1 Dec

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

