Afghan official: Roadside blast kills senior army commander
Kabul, Nov 30 (AP) An Afghan official says a roadside bomb in the southern Helmand province has killed two security personnel, including a senior border commander. Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday that the blast in the Marjah district wounded two other security officials and a local TV reporter when it struck a passing convoy.
The spokesman said the attack likely targeted Gen. Zahir Gul Muqbil, the army border unit commander who was killed in the explosion. He added that a reporter with the Shamshad TV network, Sardar Mohammad Sarwary, was among the wounded, and had been accompanying security forces on an operation in Marjah.
Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack. The militant group controls most districts in Helmand. (AP) RUP
