Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader's latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern. Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the environmental organization the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then supposedly used to solicit donations, including a $500,000 contribution from DiCaprio. Paris auction offers chance to step into Napoleon's shoes

A pair of boots thought to belong to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is expected to fetch up to 80,000 euros ($88,176) at a sale in Paris' Drouot auctioneers on Friday. Auctioneers said they believed Napoleon may have owned the leather riding boots during his final exile in Saint Helena, an island in the Atlantic Ocean, after his defeat at Waterloo.

