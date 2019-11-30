Islamic State says London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters
Islamic State said the London Bridge attack on Friday was carried out by one of its fighters, the group's Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The group did not provide any evidence.
It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group.
British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic State
- London Bridge
- Amaq
- British
ALSO READ
Indonesia police link suicide bombing to Islamic State-inspired group
U.S. blacklists companies, people for support of Islamic State
Afghanistan's president claims victory over Islamic State
UPDATE 1-Afghanistan's president claims victory over Islamic State
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Mali attack