At least 14 killed in attack on Burkina Faso church

At least 14 people were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso during mass on Sunday morning, a security source and a local official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The identity of the gunmen was not yet clear.

This year an Islamist insurgency in Burkina Faso has ignited ethnic and religious tensions, especially in the northern areas bordering restive Mali.

