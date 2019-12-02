International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan Valley farm fire - civil defence statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan Valley farm fire - civil defence statement

Thirteen Pakistanis, including eight children, died when a fire swept through their makeshift dwellings on a farming estate in the Jordan Valley, Jordan's civil defence said on Monday.

There were three other injuries in the fire that broke out after midnight that initial signs showed could have been an electrical fire, civil defence spokesman Iyad al Amre said in a statement. Thousands of foreign labourers live in wretched conditions in private farms in the Jordan Valley, a fertile vegetable and fruit growing area.

Another civil defence source said two families lived in corrugated iron sheds that housed immigrant labourers and that an police investigation had been opened into the incident. Three other people were taken to hospital suffering from shock and burns.

Jordan has in recent years seen several deadly incidents among Syrian refugees living in camps during the winter, such as fires caused by electrical faults or choking from domestic gas stoves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

TN local body elections to be held in 2 phases on Dec 27, Dec 30

State election commissioner R Palaniswamy on Monday announced that polls in rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on December 27 and December 30. Tamil Nadu state election commissioner announced the dates of the local ...

Cricketer Manish Pandey to get hitched today

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married today. Skipper Pandey played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 45 balls when Karnataka lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu by one run yes...

Cadila Healthcare board approves merger of four subsidiaries to consolidate pharma business

The board of directors at Cadila Healthcare on Monday approved the amalgamation of Zydus Technologies Ltd ZTL, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd APL, Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd LPL and Dialforhealth India Ltd DHIL with Cadila Healthcare Ltd CHL. The...

SC notices to Centre, IMA on plea seeking doctors to be made liable for striking

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and the Indian Medical Association IMA on a petition which sought doctors to be made liable for going on strikes.While recognising the right of citizens to strike, a bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019