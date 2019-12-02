Left Menu
Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

  Beirut
  02-12-2019
  02-12-2019
Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

Beirut, Dec 2 (AP) Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the country's northwest has killed at least 10 civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday's airstrike on the market in Maaret al-Numan killed 10 and wounded others.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective that covers rebel-held areas in northern Syria also said 10 civilians were killed and dozens were wounded. The town is in Idlib province, the country's last opposition stronghold.

Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. The Syrian government offensive forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

A fragile cease-fire halted the advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has been repeatedly violated. (AP) RUP

