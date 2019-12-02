REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season in style on Sunday by cruising unchallenged to a dominant victory in Abu Dhabi in his 250th grand prix.

ALPINE-SKIING-WOMEN/ Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list

(Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women’s World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday. UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer-Burnley's Dyche hopeful Taylor's injury is not too serious

Burnley's injury problems mounted on Monday as defender Charlie Taylor could be ruled out of the Premier League match against champions Manchester City on Tuesday with a hamstring strain, although manager Sean Dyche is hopeful it is not too serious. 2 Dec 08:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley. 2 Dec 08:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW Soccer-FA Cup third round draw

The draw for this season's FA Cup third round with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the competition at this stage. Games to be played across the weekend of Jan. 6-7, 2020. 2 Dec 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-TOT/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against his former club Manchester United. 3 Dec 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-BALLON/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - The Ballon d’Or awards

The winners of the prestigious men’s and women’s awards will be announced at a ceremony in Paris. 2 Dec 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-COPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Copa America Draw

The draw for the Copa America Colombia-Argentina 2020 takes place in Cartagena de Indias. 3 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-TOT/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of Manchester United's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur and former boss Jose Mourinho. 3 Dec

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match

New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches. 3 Dec - 4 Dec 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval. 3 Dec

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV) IOC kicks start three-day Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee opens its three-day final Executive Board meeting of the year in Lausanne, a week ahead World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision on Rusada. 3 Dec 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

