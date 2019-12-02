US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports
Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.87 points, or 0.09%, at 3,143.85. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.37 points, also 0.09%, to 8,672.85 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.33 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 28,109.74.
