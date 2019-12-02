Left Menu
  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.87 points, or 0.09%, at 3,143.85. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.37 points, also 0.09%, to 8,672.85 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.33 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 28,109.74.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

