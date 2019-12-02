Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO under friendly fire as leaders ready for London summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:29 IST
NATO under friendly fire as leaders ready for London summit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

NATO leaders will gather in London on Tuesday as the world's biggest military alliance, marking its 70th birthday, battles with one of the most confounding of adversaries: Itself. As thousands of troops stand ready along Europe's eastern flank to deter Russia — the reason the trans-Atlantic alliance was founded in 1949 — or help keep the peace in places like Afghanistan and Kosovo, the leaders of countries with NATO's largest armies are wildly taking potshots at each other.

Before the two-day summit, to include receptions at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street plus a working session at a golf resort in outer London, Karen Donfried, president of the German Marshall Fund think tank, said the 29 NATO allies are approaching this meeting "with a sense of foreboding." "Few anticipate a gathering that will both unify and stop the growing cracks in cohesion. Alliance leaders carry the responsibility to articulate NATO's common purpose and ongoing relevance. If they do not, Vladimir Putin will be raising a glass in Moscow to the fraught state of the alliance at 70," she said, in reference to Russia's president.

In recent months, US President Donald Trump has declared that peace is nigh in Afghanistan — NATO's longest and most costly operation in terms of lives and cash — only to call off talks with the Taliban. Now, it seems, they are on again. All the while, US troop numbers are declining. Other allies are unsure what to make of it.

Last month, he precipitously pulled troops out of northern Syria. Turkey took that as a green light to launch an invasion that has alarmed its European NATO partners, many already struggling with the political fallout sparked by the arrival of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees via Turkey in 2015. French President Emmanuel Macron, complaining of a US leadership vacuum and sensing an opportunity for France to fill it and boost Europe's security credentials, has lamented the "brain death" of NATO and says the allies need "a wake-up call."

Macron wants strategic talks about where NATO is going, who its adversaries really are, how to tackle terrorism, what to do about an unpredictable ally like Turkey, and how to improve relations with Russia, rather than a spend a third summit in self-flagellation about Trump's favorite topic: military spending. In the latest act of political friendly-fire, Turkey accused Macron of supporting terrorism for agreeing to hold talks with a Syrian Kurd politician whom Ankara considers to be part of an extremist group.

"You should get checked whether you're brain-dead," Erdogan said Friday, in remarks directed at Macron. "Kicking Turkey out of NATO or not, how is that up to you? Do you have the authority to make such a decision?"

Meanwhile, Erdogan plans to test a new air defense system, purchased from Russia, that its partners refuse to allow near any NATO military equipment. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in the final period of her reign, has played the go-between, trying to keep the NATO leadership train on the rails.

From the outside, and quite possibly from the Kremlin, it looks like a great act of self-harm. NATO has no real wars to fight but its power and Europe's security lies in the abilities of the allies to deter adversaries like Russia and potential ones such as China.

That deterrence depends on a balanced mix of military posturing and shows of political resolve by speaking with one voice. Since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO has deployed more than 4,000 troops to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland to discourage further military adventurism by Putin.

The allies also ended their post-Cold War budget cuts and stepped-up defense spending. But it is the very public infighting among alliance heavyweights that undermines NATO's security efforts.

"The leaders have a responsibility for not undermining deterrence," said Tomas Valasek, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Europe think-tank. "Deterrence is not just about having bombs, bullets, missiles, airplanes or these days cyber geeks you can deploy against the adversary. Deterrence is also about communicating that we mean it when we say we're an alliance of 29 and we are ready to respond as 29 when something bad happens," Valasek said.

"Our adversaries are constantly looking for chinks in our armor. For cracks or signs of division. God knows there have been plenty of those," he added. On its 70th birthday, NATO's summit declaration — should it survive the hail of friendly fire — will focus on the future; issues like new disarmament talks, the alliance's role in space, and its policy toward China. Its main challenge today could be surviving its go-it-alone leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak FM Qureshi meets Sri Lanka's new leadership to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met the new Sri Lankan leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and discussed issues of trade, investment and tourism to further deepen the bilateral relations. Qureshi arr...

Half-burnt body of woman found in Chhattisgarh

Amidst the furore over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, police have begun conducting inquiries to identify the woman whose half-burnt body was found in Murka village in Rajpur region here, said Superintendent of Poli...

UPDATE 2-London holds vigil after attack thrusts security to election fore

London held a vigil on Monday for two people killed near London Bridge by a convicted terrorist who had been released early from prison, an incident that thrust criminal justice to the center of a campaign 10 days before a national election...

Corporate tax cut to boost investments; green shoots visible: FM

Asserting that corporate tax reduction is aimed at attracting fresh investment and generating jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said green shoots are already visible with several foreign as well as domestic firms showing i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019