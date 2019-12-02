Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-France's Macron pays respects to soldiers killed in Mali, says battle goes on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:50 IST
UPDATE 1-France's Macron pays respects to soldiers killed in Mali, says battle goes on
Representative Image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Monday to 13 French soldiers killed in Mali last week and vowed no respite in the fight against Islamist militants in the region. The soldiers died when their helicopters collided in the dark as they hunted militants. It was the biggest loss of French troops in a single day since an attack in Beirut 36 years ago when 58 soldiers died.

"Thirteen of our bravest soldiers... have died for France and for the protection of the people of the Sahel, for the security of their compatriots and the freedom of the world and us all," Macron said at a ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides also attended by Mali's president. "In the name of the nation, I bow before your sacrifice," Macron said.

Soldiers stood by the 13 flag-draped coffins holding pictures of the fallen men, who were from four regiments. Earlier, hundreds of Parisians lined the streets to watch 13 hearses pass through the city center, escorted by police motorcyclists. Soldiers from their regiments saluted their fallen comrades as they crossed the Alexandre III bridge.

"Too often we forget the sacrifice of these people," said one of the mourners, Alban, a young Parisian whose brother serves in the army. "It's thanks to the dedication that we are free. It's for us that they died." The deaths highlight the human cost to France of leading a six-year counter-insurgency campaign in West Africa. It has been forced to reassess its strategy, though there is no immediate prospect of withdrawing its 4,500 troops from the region.

France, the former colonial power, is the only Western country with a significant military presence waging counterinsurgency operations in Mali and the wider Sahel, an arid region of west Africa just below the Sahara desert. "What is at stake in the Sahel is the security of France," Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told RTL radio.

Fifty-eight percent of French people back their country's military mission in the Sahel, an IFOP poll for L'Expansion showed on Monday. SOLIDARITY

However, security has progressively worsened. Militants with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have strengthened their foothold, making large swathes of territory ungovernable and stoking ethnic violence, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso. Macron steered clear of geopolitics in his speech but made clear the battle would continue.

"(The French forces) stand next to the Sahel armies who are also paying with their blood," he said as Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK) looked on. IBK faced criticism at home on Monday for heading to Paris after not attending a ceremony for the death of 30 Malian soldiers in Gao last month.

"I bow to their memory," IBK said on Sunday in a national address, defending his decision to go to Paris. "We have no reason to bite the hand of those who offer theirs today (to help us)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump re-election campaign to deny credentials to Bloomberg News reporters

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. Bloombergs news agency sai...

Top 6 players from Judo championship will get selected for Khelo India

Judo Association CEO Munawar Anzar has said that players, who finish in the top six rankings in the ongoing Junior National Judo Championship being held here, will get selected for next years Khelo India games. Since the last 35 years, ther...

Carnage? Anger in France after 158 boar killed in single hunt

The killing of 158 wild boar in a single days hunting in eastern France has sparked anger in the region and accusations of carnage, even if the hunters were within their allowed quotas. The boar was killed in a battue in which beaters drove...

Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area

A 19-year-old man was attacked with knife in West Delhis Rajouri Garden area over a petty issue, police said on Monday. Three accused, all of them juvenile, have been apprehended, they said.According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019