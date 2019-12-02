India, Sweden ink 3 pacts for cooperation in polar science, maritime spheres

India and Sweden on Monday signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and agreements for cooperation in the fields of polar science and maritime sphere following talks between Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and President Ram Nath Kovind. Separately, the Swedish King and Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the India-Sweden High-Level Policy Dialogue on Innovation Policy during which the two sides emphasised the role of collaborative tech-innovation leadership of the two countries in meeting the challenges of the future, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

"Invigorating the India-Sweden friendship with closer cooperation in innovation and technology. His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf and I chaired the India-Sweden High-Level Policy Dialogue on Innovation Policy," PM Modi tweeted. The Swedish king, who is on a five-day visit to India, is heading a high-level delegation comprising of over 100 business leaders. (ANI)

