Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy set to grant funds to keep Alitalia afloat - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 00:27 IST
Italy set to grant funds to keep Alitalia afloat - source

Italy is set to free up funds for loss-making airline Alitalia on Monday as Rome struggles to find investors to keep it afloat, a political source told Reuters. After a group of potential rescuers backtracked in November, Alitalia is expected to run out of money by the end of the year, putting at risk 11,600 jobs and creating a major headache for the government.

The ruling coalition of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will approve later on Monday an emergency decree to ensure services provided by Alitalia continue regularly, the prime minister's office said in a statement. The decree is intended to unblock an already planned 400 million euro ($441 million) loan, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The funds had previously been linked to the success of November's rescue talks.

Alitalia has already received 900 million euros from the government since May 2017, when it was put into special administration following a failed restructuring attempt. It has not repaid that loan or the 150 million euros in interest due on it. Rome and Brussels are in close contract over the provision of further funds, given the EU's rules on limiting state aid to companies.

Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, which was in talks with infrastructure group Atlantia and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines, said in November it was not yet able to form a consortium of rescuers for Alitalia. German airline Lufthansa, which offered a commercial partnership with Alitalia, said it was not prepared to invest in the Italian company.

The government plans to launch a new process for the sale of Alitalia to be completed by May 31, 2020, according to a draft decree seen by the source. The new scheme will give to the three state-appointed administrators the power to reduce the carrier’s workforce and fleet of airplanes, the source added.

Industry analysts calculate Alitalia has already burnt through roughly 9 billion euros in taxpayers' money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...

UPDATE 7-Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump ambushed Brazil and Argentina on Monday, announcing he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from the two countries in apparent retaliation for currency weakness he said was hurting U.S. farmer...

South African Airways lost over 5 bln rand in 2018/19 - presentation

Struggling state-owned South African Airways made a loss of more than 5 billion rand 340 million in the year to the end of March 2019, an SAA presentation sent to a parliamentary committee and seen by Reuters showed.SAA had not previously d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019