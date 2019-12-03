Left Menu
Development News Edition

East Libyan forces blamed for deadly air strikes in Tripoli, south

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 02:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 02:09 IST
East Libyan forces blamed for deadly air strikes in Tripoli, south

Libya's internationally recognised government on Monday blamed rival, eastern-based forces for air strikes in the capital and the southern desert which it said had caused civilian casualties, most of them women and children. The Government of National Accord (GNA) did not say how many people had been killed and injured in the strikes, but military forces aligned with the GNA said 14 people had died.

The strikes mark the latest escalation in an air campaign as the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) presses its military offensive on the outskirts of Tripoli and seeks to retain control over desert areas in the south. The strikes hit Al-Sawani, south-west of central Tripoli on Sunday, and Umm al-Aranib town, about 765km (475 miles) away, late last week.

Emergency workers confirmed that three children had been killed and a fourth child injured in the strike in Al-Sawani, which they said damaged some houses and vehicles. In Umm al-Aranib locals protested against the strikes on Monday, burning tires in the street and closing some schools and roads, residents said.

There was no immediate comment from the LNA, which since early April has been waging a military campaign to try to take control of Tripoli. After the offensive quickly stalled, both sides became increasingly dependent on air strikes carried out with foreign support by fighter jets and drones.

The United Nations Libya mission, UNSMIL, said in a statement sent to Reuters that it was "following with great concern the intensification of airstrikes in civilian areas in the past few days". "UNSMIL stresses that indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure constitute a grave violation to international humanitarian and human rights," it said.

Umm al-Aranib is about 275km directly east of El Feel oilfield, where GNA-aligned forces briefly took control last week before being beaten back by air strikes. Libya has been divided since 2014 between shifting rival political and military factions based in Tripoli and the east.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data

The dollar and global stock markets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on some imports from Brazil and Argentina, while a drop in new U.S. factory orders in November to their lowest since 2012 dee...

UPDATE 1-U.S. court denies Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied the Justice Departments request to overturn a lower court decision that temporarily stalled plans by President Donald Trumps administration to resume executions of prisoners convicted of certain federal...

Report: Broncos DE Wolfe (elbow) headed to IR

The Denver Broncos are placing defensive end Derek Wolfe on season-ending injured reserve with an elbow injury, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Wolfe was hurt during the fourth quarter of Sundays 23-20 win against the Los Angeles...

Jaguars opt for Minshew over Foles at QB

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone turned to Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Sunday looking for a spark, and plans to ride the rookie again this week over high-priced passer Nick Foles. Foles was benched Sunday in Jacksonvilles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019