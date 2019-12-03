Left Menu
Development News Edition

Famous internet cat with millions of followers Lil Bub dies in sleep

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:38 IST
Famous internet cat with millions of followers Lil Bub dies in sleep
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (@Lil Bub)

Lil Bub, the droopy-tongued and bulbous-eyed American cat whose unusual appearance melted hearts and earned her millions of followers on social media, has died aged eight, her owner has said. One of the internet's most beloved feline celebrities, the perma-kitten who suffered from dwarfism and battled a persistent and aggressive bone infection passed away "peacefully in her sleep" on Sunday morning.

Mike Bridavsky, the Bub's owner, announced the cat's death to millions of her followers on social media on Monday. "BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep...We weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Bridavsky said she helped raise more than USD 700,000 for animal charities during her lifetime. Bub has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide, he said.

"She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over USD 700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world," Bridavsky said. With millions of followers on social media and a mini-empire of commercial appearances, Bub found online fame because of her unique appearance.

Her feline dwarfism meant she stayed kitten-sized throughout her life. An extra toe on each paw, and had an underdeveloped jaw without teeth made her tongue always droopy. Bridavsky adopted Bub as the "runt" of a feral litter found by a friend inside a tool-shed in Indiana.

"Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world," her owner said. Bub's death comes seven months after the death of Grumpy Cat, another feline internet legend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Swissôtel Kolkata Appoints Jameson Solomon as its New General Manager

KOLKATA, Dec. 3, 2019 PRNewswire -- Swisstel Kolkata, part of Accor group announced the appointment of Jameson Solomon as the new General Manager. A seasoned professional, Solomon has more than two decades of experience in Hotel Management...

Face mask may help overcome breathing problems during sleep: Study

A face mask can improve breathing in people suffering from the condition sleep apnoea, which is related to snoring, according to a study assessing more than 200 patients. The researchers, including those from Imperial College in London, sai...

Malaysian ex-leader Najib takes stand in 1MDB trial

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 3 AFP Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was a victim of the multi-million dollar 1MDB scandal that saw state coffers drained on his watch, his lawyer said Tuesday, as the ex-premier gave evidence in his own fraud...

10,860 cases under IBC pending before NCLT at the end of Sep: Govt

As many as 10,860 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending before the National Company Law Tribunal at the end of September 2019, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. As per the data provided by National Company Law Tribun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019