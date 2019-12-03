USGS reports 6.0-magnitude quake off Chile's northern coast
Santiago, Dec 3 (AP) The US Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of northern Chile, at the border with Peru. The quake was recorded at 3:46 am local time at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). It was 38 kilometers (24 miles) west-southwest of the Chilean city of Arica.
There is no immediate report of damage. (AP) PMS
PMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US Geological Survey
- Santiago
- Chile
- Peru
- Pacific Ocean
- Arica
ALSO READ
Chile´s Pinera acknowledges security force abuses during protests, says 'no impunity'
Chile's president condemns police violence after four weeks of unrest
Chile's police chief suspends use of rubber bullets
Tennis-Argentina overpower Chile in Davis Cup opener
Never Too Far, Never Too Late: Chilean Buyers Help Expand Canton Fair s Influence in South America