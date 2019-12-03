USGS reports 6.0-magnitude quake off Chile's northern coast

Santiago, Dec 3 (AP) The US Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of northern Chile, at the border with Peru. The quake was recorded at 3:46 am local time at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). It was 38 kilometers (24 miles) west-southwest of the Chilean city of Arica.

There is no immediate report of damage. (AP) PMS

