Russia, Iran, and China to hold naval war games later this month - TASS

Russia, Iran, and China will hold joint naval war games on Dec. 27, Russia's TASS news agency cited a senior Iranian naval official as saying on Tuesday.

TASS did not report where the drills would be held.

