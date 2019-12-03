Russia, Iran, and China to hold naval war games later this month - TASS
Russia, Iran, and China will hold joint naval war games on Dec. 27, Russia's TASS news agency cited a senior Iranian naval official as saying on Tuesday.
TASS did not report where the drills would be held.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
