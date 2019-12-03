Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO must tackle China's rise: alliance chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:38 IST
NATO must tackle China's rise: alliance chief

London, Dec 3 (AFP) NATO must address the "security implications" of China's rise as a military power, the head of the alliance said on Tuesday, but insisted he did not want to make an adversary of Beijing. Jens Stoltenberg said China's growing military capabilities -- including missiles that could hit Europe and the United States -- meant the alliance had to tackle the issue together.

The leaders of NATO's 29 member states kick off a two-day summit on Wednesday where they are set to approve a report on how the alliance should approach China and its growing international assertiveness. "We have now recognised that the rise of China has security implications for all allies," the NATO secretary general said at an event in London.

"China has the second largest defence budget in the world and has recently displayed a lot of new, modern capabilities including long-range missiles able to reach the whole of Europe and the United States." The fiercely contested South China Sea has become a flashpoint for Beijing and the US, with Washington accusing China of "intimidation". Beijing has built military installations, rammed vessels and sent survey ships into disputed territory in the sea, where several countries have competing claims.

NATO's defence remit is limited to Europe and North America, but Stoltenberg said China's influence was beginning to reach its shores. "It's not about moving NATO into the South China Sea but about taking into account that China is coming closer to us in the Arctic, in Africa, investing heavily in our infrastructure in Europe, in cyberspace," he said.

But he insisted the new NATO approach was "not to create a new adversary but to analyse and understand and respond in a balanced way to the challenges China poses". (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

"Indiana Jones" scientists collect seeds in wild for climate change fight

Braving perils from blood-sucking leeches to tigers and using transport as basic as elephants, scientists have journeyed like Indiana Jones to remote locations to collect wild cousins of crop seeds in a project to help tackle climate change...

Countries need to act against climate change and safeguard health: WHO

Protecting peoples health from climate change dangers such as heat stress, storms, and tsunamis has never been more important, yet most countries are doing too little about it, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.In its first ...

Danish PM suggests increasing Arctic surveillance in response to Russian activity

The Danish government aims to increase military surveillance of the Arctic sea and airspace in response to increased Russian activity in the region, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said ahead of a NATO summit. We see increasing Russian pre...

Never gave assurance to Parliament about providing jobs to Jet Airways' employees: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified that he did not give any assurance regarding employment of Jet Airways employees during Parliament proceedings in July. The minister was replying to an allegation by AAP Rajya Sabha M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019