Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Lawyer says establishing Mugabe's assets will take a long time

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:41 IST
UPDATE 2-Lawyer says establishing Mugabe's assets will take a long time
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The process of establishing the assets of the late Robert Mugabe will take some time, his lawyer said on Tuesday, casting doubt on a state media report that the former Zimbabwean leader left $10 million and some properties in the capital. Zimbabweans have speculated for years about Mugabe's wealth, with many assuming that he and his family amassed a vast fortune - perhaps as much as $1 billion, according to a leaked U.S. cable from 2001 - during his 37 years in power.

The government-owned Herald newspaper said Mugabe's daughter Bona Chikowore wrote in October, the month after her father's death, to the High Court seeking to register the estate. The paper listed assets including $10 million in a local bank, four houses in Harare, 10 cars, one farm, his rural home, and an orchard.

One of the properties is the palatial home known as Blue Roof in an upmarket suburb where Mugabe lived. The list does not include several farms that he reportedly owned or a dairy business he ran with his wife Grace, or any property outside Zimbabwe.

Mugabe's lawyer, Terrence Hussein, told Reuters that the Master of the High Court would this week appoint an executor to compile Mugabe's assets and liabilities. He said the properties listed in the Herald report were not in Mugabe's name while his rural homestead had no title because all communal land in Zimbabwe is owned by traditional chiefs.

Blue Roof and another house in Harare are owned by the ruling ZANU-PF party, although President Emmerson Mnangagwa has previously promised to transfer them to the Mugabe family. COMPILE ASSETS

"The first task of the executor will be to compile assets and then decide who will be a beneficiary. Therefore the suggestion that the estate has been finalized is untrue and misleading. The long-drawn-out process has only begun," he said in response to written questions. "The 10 cars are a vintage car collection which frankly had value only to him."

The Herald said Hussein had also asked the court to register the estate, saying he and the family had not found a will. Under Zimbabwean law, the estate of a person who dies intestate is distributed between their spouse and children.

Hussein would not say whether he had written the letter, saying the matter was before the court. Bona Chikowore did not answer calls to her mobile phone. A diplomatic cable from the U.S. Embassy in Harare in 2001 published by WikiLeaks said Mugabe was rumored to have more than $1 billion of assets in Zimbabwe and overseas but it had no reliable information.

Social media posts showing his sons Robert Jr and Bellarmine Chatunga with bottles of expensive champagne at a Johannesburg nightclub and reports of Grace's shopping sprees have offered glimpses of lavish spending. A legal dispute in 2014 over a $5 million villa in Hong Kong suggested the family had been buying overseas property. The government said it owned the house.

Latterly, Mugabe complained about his retirement package and said he could not afford to maintain Blue Roof. Mnangagwa hinted last week that the Mugabe family owned a number of farms in Zimbabwe and that the government would leave them with just one, in line with rules limiting farm ownership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Death and debt: ethical companies find ways to tackle funeral poverty

With average funeral costs edging toward 4,000 pounds 5,100, dying in Britain has become an expensive proposition - at least for those left behind to pay the bills.When Laura Cunninghams brother died this year, she was still paying for her ...

Kerala wins national cricket championship for the disabled

The Differently-Abled Kerala Cricket team on Tuesday won the National Blind Cricket championship-2019 held at Udaipur in Rajasthan on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019. The Kerala team defeated Rajasthan and bagged th...

New SPD leaders to avoid outright call to quit German government - sources

Leaders of Germanys Social Democrats are leaning away from proposing the party quit Chancellor Angela Merkels government as they work on a motion to put to delegates at a party congress, party sources said. Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia...

UPDATE 2-Lawyer says establishing Mugabe's assets will take a long time

The process of establishing the assets of the late Robert Mugabe will take some time, his lawyer said on Tuesday, casting doubt on a state media report that the former Zimbabwean leader left 10 million and some properties in the capital. Zi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019