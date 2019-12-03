Left Menu
Development News Edition

China signs on for 'gigantic' investment in El Salvador infrastructure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:39 IST
China signs on for 'gigantic' investment in El Salvador infrastructure
Image Credit: Flickr

China will help build several major infrastructure projects in El Salvador including a stadium and water treatment plant, the two countries said on Tuesday, signaling China's growing role in the region after El Salvador cut ties with Taiwan. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in China this week, said the investment represented "gigantic, non-refundable cooperation" for the small Central American nation.

He did not disclose the planned investment amount. Under the agreement, China will help build a large sports stadium, multi-story library, and water treatment plant.

China, the world's second-biggest economy, will also assist at coastal tourist sites, including building streets, parks and a water system along the beaches known as Surf City, and restaurants and shops on the Puerto de la Libertad pier. The projects offer the strongest signal yet of El Salvador's embrace of close relations with China.

El Salvador "adheres to the principle of one China, categorically rejects any act that goes against this principle and any form of 'independence of Taiwan,'" El Salvador and China said in a joint statement. El Salvador broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in August last year, following the Dominican Republic and Panama in switching sides to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'Missed his moment': opposition corruption scandal undermines Venezuela's Guaido

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos faltering efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro are facing a new challenge in the form of an influence-peddling scandal that has left disillusioned Venezuelans wondering if Guaidos moment has pas...

Three traffic officers suspended over alleged corruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CP Anjani Kumar on Tuesday suspended three traffic officers over alleged corruption here. The officers have been identified as Sub Inspector SI Ram Babu of Saifabad Traffic Police Station, Home Guard HG K An...

Pakistan appoints permanent representative to OIC

Pakistan on Tuesday announced the appointment of its first permanent representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to further deepen cooperation with the member countries. The Pakistan Foreign Office FO said the newly-appointed ...

Delhi Assembly passes Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill, which, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will provide a solution to the rising unemployment. Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019