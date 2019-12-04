China's top diplomat says China, U.S. must boost strategic communication -Xinhua

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, said that Beijing and Washington must increase strategic communication and work together based on the consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The report, dated Tuesday, said Yang made the comments during a meeting with representatives of a U.S. organization. Yang also reiterated China's stance on Hong Kong, the report said.

