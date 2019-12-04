U.S. says won't speculate on possible China retaliation to Xinjiang bill

The United States will not speculate on possible future actions by China in response to the U.S. House bill targeting camps for Muslims in western Xinjiang region, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said on Wednesday.

"We continue to call on the PRC to immediately release all those arbitrarily detained, and to end its draconian policies that for more than two years have terrorized its own citizens in Xinjiang," the embassy said an emailed statement to Reuters, quoting an unnamed spokesperson. It was referring to China by the initials of its official name, People's Republic of China.

