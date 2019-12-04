Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope accepts resignation of U.S. bishop accused of abuse cover-up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vatican City
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:05 IST
Pope accepts resignation of U.S. bishop accused of abuse cover-up
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard J. Malone of Buffalo, New York, who has been at the center of a sex abuse crisis in his diocese, the Vatican said on Wednesday. The Vatican said Francis had appointed the bishop of Albany, Edward B. Scharfenberger, to administer the Buffalo diocese until a new bishop can be appointed.

Malone, 73, who has been under pressure to resign for years, is stepping down two years before the normal retirement date for bishops. Malone, who met with the pope last month, has been accused of covering up or mishandling the abuse of dozens of minors by priests in his diocese.

He has denied the accusations and until recently said he would not be stepping down early. In September, a poll by the local newspaper, The Buffalo News, showed that about 85 percent of Catholics or lapsed Catholics in the area said he should resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan seeks commerce minister's intervention to restart Rs 100 cr project in Odisha

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought personal intervention of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to restart a Rs 100-crore project in his home state of Odisha. In a letter, he has also asked his ministerial colleague ...

EU chief demands "thorough and independent" probe into Malta journalist killing

The head of the European Unions executive arm, German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Maltas Prime Minister Joseph M...

Air Chief RKS Bhadauria to attend Pacific Air Chiefs’ Symposium

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff is participating in the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2019 PACS 2019 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The theme for this years symposium is A C...

Long focused on Russia, NATO widens gaze toward China

Seventy years since its Cold War-era founding as a transatlantic alliance focused on Moscow, NATO is expanding its gaze toward the increasingly muscular challenge posed by China.But its unclear, even to diplomats within the 29-member milita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019