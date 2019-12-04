Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extreme heat hitting rich and poor harder, global climate index shows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:43 IST
Extreme heat hitting rich and poor harder, global climate index shows

By Megan Rowling MADRID, Dec 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Worsening heatwaves are taking a heavier toll on rich as well as poor countries, according to an annual ranking that measures the damage done by extreme weather to human life and economies.

The Global Climate Risk Index, published on Wednesday by environmental think-tank Germanwatch, rated Japan as the most-affected country in 2018, while Germany was in third position. Both of the industrialised nations were hit hard by heatwaves and drought that year, as was India - in fifth position - which suffered water shortages, crop failures and riots, Germanwatch said in a report.

"Recent science has confirmed the long-established link between climate change and the frequency and severity of extreme heat," it added in a statement. In 2018, a severe summer heatwave in Japan killed 138 people and caused more than 70,000 people to be hospitalised with heat stroke and exhaustion, the report said.

And in Germany, the period from April-July 2018 was the hottest ever recorded in the country, leading to the deaths of more than 1,200 people. Across Europe, extreme heat spells are now up to 100 times more likely than a century ago, according to the report. It noted that the impact of heatwaves on African countries may be under-represented due to a lack of data.

Powerful storms also left a trail of destruction in 2018, with the Philippines second in the climate risk index due to large losses when it was battered by top-strength Typhoon Mangkhut. Madagascar was the fourth most weather-affected country as two cyclones killed about 70 people and forced 70,000 to seek refuge.

In Kenya and Rwanda - seventh and eighth in the index - seasonal rains were much heavier than normal, causing floods that destroyed homes and livestock and fuelled diseases. Laura Schaefer, a policy advisor with Germanwatch, told journalists at the U.N. climate talks in Madrid that the index results showed that the "signs of climate crisis", on all continents, could no longer be ignored.

"But climate impacts most existentially hit developing countries and communities around the world - and create a real climate crisis for millions of people," she said, adding that the poor had the fewest resources to cope. Between 1999 and 2018, seven of the 10 countries most affected by extreme weather were lower-income developing countries, with Puerto Rico, Myanmar and Haiti at the top.

In the past 20 years, nearly half a million deaths were directly linked to more than 12,000 extreme weather events worldwide, while economic damages exceeded $3.5 trillion, the report said. Germanwatch joined developing states and aid agencies in urging U.N. negotiators to set up a system to regularly assess the needs of vulnerable countries in addressing "loss and damage" caused by climate change, and to provide new funding to repair it.

Wealthy nations have long resisted pressure to stump up such finance, beyond expanding insurance programmes. But as the cost of extreme weather increases globally and planet-heating emissions continue to rise, that pressure is growing. Renato Redentor Constantino, of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities in the Philippines, said it was "plainly unacceptable" that those suffering the most had done the least to cause the problem, given their historically low emissions.

"The extreme weather events we have been facing are a result of emissions that the world failed to eliminate," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: Guv left baffled at Calcutta University as no one came to receive him

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who visited the Calcutta University on Wednesday, accused the state government of politicising educational institutes as there was no one to receive him at the premises and doors were locked. On Novemb...

Nagpur police to provide free ride to stranded women from 9 pm to 5 am

Nagpur Police on Wednesday launched a free ride scheme for any woman who is alone and stranded between 9 pm to 5 am. We are providing home drop facility for the safety and security of women Any woman who is alonestranded, with no means to g...

EU chief concerned about "severe cuts" proposed for next EU budget

The head of the European Unions executive arm, German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday she was concerned about the severe cuts proposed for the blocs long-term budget from 2021.European Commission head von der Leyen was ...

Australia announced US$ 310.3 billion school funding in a decade

Australian government has announced a budgetary allocation of US21.4 billion in this years budget and US 310.3 billion budgetary provision for schools in the next decade.We are providing record funding for schools. A record 21.4b in this ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019