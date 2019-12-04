Left Menu
India urges countries to act against 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pak in its foreign missions

The Centre has urged foreign countries to take up action against the so-called 'Kashmir Desks' or 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pakistan at its embassies and diplomatic missions in different countries across the world, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:17 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has urged foreign countries to take up action against the so-called 'Kashmir Desks' or 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pakistan at its embassies and diplomatic missions in different countries across the world, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday. In a written reply to the Parliament on a question pertaining to the matter, Muraleedharan said that Pakistan had announced on August 17 that it would set up "Kashmir Desk/Kashmir cells" at its embassies in different countries. The minister said that the purpose of the initiative is to incite the local population and radicalise them by spreading falsehood.

"The government has urged foreign countries to realise the dangers posed by these Kashmir cells and take appropriate action in this regard," the statement read. The setting up of Kashmir Desks is the latest in the series of moves by Pakistan to gather international support towards its stand on the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its "internal matter" -- a stance which has been supported by a number of countries across the world, including the SAARC nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

