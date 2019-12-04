Left Menu
South Africa's Tutu hospitalised for 'infection'

  Johannesburg
  Updated: 04-12-2019 21:40 IST
South Africa's Tutu hospitalised for 'infection'

Johannesburg, Dec 4 (AFP) South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital in Cape Town "for treatment of a stubborn infection", his office said on Wednesday. The 88-year old retired archbishop has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer for more than 15 years.

He was last hospitalised in September 2018 for "a series of tests" and discharged after two weeks. "Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital for treatment of a stubborn infection," said his wife Leah Tutu in a statement issued by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

"The Archbishop has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition." Tutu was hospitalised four times in 2016 and underwent minor surgery for a persistent infection linked to his prostate cancer treatment.

He gained worldwide prominence for his strong opposition to white-minority rule under apartheid and won the Nobel Peace Price in 1984. The much-loved figure has retired from public life.

He appeared in good health earlier this year when he met Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby Archie, who were visiting the region. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

