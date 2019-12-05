18 Indians onboard Hong Kong vessel hijacked near Nigeria

Eighteen Indians were on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel that was hijacked by pirates while it was transiting through Nigeria, said a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region.

According to ARX Maritime, the vessel was attacked by pirates on Tuesday at around 19:20 UTC. The pirates managed to board the vessel and kidnap 19 crew members before escaping. The 19 seafarers are comprised of 18 Indian nationals and one Turkish national.

The vessel is now said to be safe and under the escort of the Nigerian Navy. The whereabouts and details of crew members is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

