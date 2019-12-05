Left Menu
Sweden Queen participates in seminar on human trafficking

Swedish Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath, who is here on a state visit, has visited United Nations office in the national capital to attend a seminar on human trafficking in India and South Asia.

Swedish Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath. Image Credit: ANI

Organised by United Nations Children's Fund, the seminar which held on Tuesday discussed several imperative issues related to trafficking of children for sexual exploitation, forced labour, organ removal, bonded labour, domestic servitude, child marriage, illegal adoption, and pornography etc.

Upon her arrival at the UN office, Queen Silvia was greeted by UN Resident Coordinator Renata Lok-Dessallien. Representatives from the United Nations Silvia Renate Sommerlath (UNODC) and UNICEF participated in the programme to give their expertise on the matter. Apne Aap, a grassroots organisation, working towards empowering girls and women to resist and end sex trafficking, were also present.

Post the seminar, Queen Silvia met and interacted with the victims of trafficking and their children. Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and his wife Queen Silvia arrived in India on Monday for a five-day visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

