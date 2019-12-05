Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elon Musk insists 'pedo guy' tweet not defamatory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 03:02 IST
Elon Musk insists 'pedo guy' tweet not defamatory

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (AFP) Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has insisted that a tweet in which he described a British caver as "pedo guy" amounted to a flippant remark and did not mean he was accusing the man of pedophilia. "Pedo guy is less significant than pedo. If you add guy to something, it's less serious," the 48-year-old tech billionaire testified on the second day of his defamation trial in Los Angeles federal court.

The trial concerns a lawsuit filed by British caver Vernon Unsworth -- who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand -- over the "pedo guy" tweet and other derogatory remarks Musk made against him. The July 2018 row between the two men erupted after Unsworth described the entrepreneur's proposal to build a mini-submarine to rescue the boys as a "PR stunt."

He also said that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts." Attorneys for both sides in court have been going over the meaning of the term "pedo guy," which Musk claims was a common insult in South Africa, where he grew up, and meant "creepy old man."

"Pedo guy is more flippant than pedo, especially in the context I used in the tweet," Musk told the court on Wednesday. "It's obviously an insult, no one interpreted it as meaning he was actually a pedophile."

The trial, which began on Tuesday and is expected to last through Friday, hinges on whether Musk's tweet could have been interpreted by a reasonable person as accusing Unsworth of pedophilia. Musk ended his testimony on Wednesday and Unsworth, who lives in Britain and Thailand, was also expected to be called as a witness.

He is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering and emotional distress. (AFP) RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chile central bank holds benchmark rate steady even as protests hammer economy

Chiles central bank said on Wednesday it would hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75, and would likely keep it there for the next several months, even as weeks of protests begin to hammer the countrys economy. The bank said recent...

UPDATE 2-U.S. warship in Gulf seizes missile parts of suspected Iran origin

A U.S. Navy warship seized advanced missile parts believed to be linked to Iran from a boat it had stopped in the Arabian Sea, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Trumps administration pressures Tehran to curb its activities in the region....

UPDATE 2-South Africa's struggling SAA to enter business rescue

Failing state-owned airline South African Airways SAA will enter a business rescue process, a deputy minister and the parliamentary committee conducting oversight of the airline said on Wednesday. SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011...

UP: NGO installs 'Happy Fridges' to provide free food to needy in Varanasi

In its bid to ensure that no person goes to sleep on an empty stomach, an NGO, Feeding India, has installed six Happy Fridge across Uttar Pradeshs Varanasi city. People can store fresh food in these refrigerators which can then be taken by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019