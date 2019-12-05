About 60 migrants killed in boat crash off Mauritanian coast

Nouakchott [Mauritanian], Dec 05 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 57 migrants were killed due to boat crash off the Mauritanian coast on Wednesday. According to sources, a boat with migrants, which was heading toward Spain, sank some 15 miles from the city of NouadhibouMauritanian news agency AMI reported, citing sources.

During the rescue operation, the bodies of 57 migrants were recovered, another 74 people were rescued. According to the International Organisation for Migration, the boat, which was sailing from the Gambia, carried 150 passengers, 83 of them survived. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)