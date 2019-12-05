Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air slashed November traffic to stem losses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 12:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air slashed November traffic to stem losses
Image Credit: Flickr

Budget carrier Norwegian Air sharply curtailed its flight program last month, removing unprofitable routes in a bid to stem the company's losses, its traffic report showed on Thursday.

The airline's overall capacity, a measure of distance flown and the number of seats available (ASK), declined by 27% year-on-year, it said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a 23% fall. The move allowed Norwegian to better fill remaining flights, raising the number of seats sold on each aircraft and boosting its yield - income per passenger carried and kilometer flown - by 12% to 0.37 crown, beating a 0.35 crown forecast.

Norwegian has shaken up the transatlantic travel market with low fares, but breakneck expansion also brought mounting debts and losses, and in November the company raised cash from its owners for the third time in 20 months. The company on average filled 83.0% of seats in November, up from 78.8% last year and beating an average forecast of 82.3% in the Reuters poll.

"The planned capacity reduction has improved the figures ... we continue to deliver on our strategy of moving from growth to profitability," Norwegian's acting Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Sydney smoke stings as amateurs lead at Australian Open

A couple of amateur college students from Asia outshone a handful of major winners in the opening round of the Australian Open on Thursday but the main talking point was the blanket of bushfire smoke that shrouded the golf course.Japans Tak...

Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 percent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went up...

Gadkari rues hurdles being faced in road projects across country

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed regret in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over hurdles like land acquisition and environment clearance faced by various road projects, saying the country must have a positive approach towards development. Ga...

GeM symbol of truly transparent e-marketplace: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal along with Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, inaugurated the 3rd edition of National Public Procurement Conclave in New Delhi today. The two-day conclav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019