UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE lags Europe as dollar earners dip

Britain's top share index lagged other European markets on Thursday, dragged down by dollar earners as sterling continued to march higher amid growing expectation that next week's general election will not result in a hung parliament. Sterling rallied to a 2-1/2 year peak against the euro and a seven-month high against the dollar.

A stronger pound weighs on the overseas earnings of multinationals such as HSBC, Unilever as well as mining companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1% lower by 0950 GMT while the more domestically focused mid-cap index, the FTSE 250, was flat.

The euro zone's STOXX 50E benchmark was up 0.2%. "The pound became Thursday's focus, one week away from the UK's general election," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

The best performer among blue chips was Burberry. Like much of the European luxury sector, Burberry was boosted by a report that French group Kering had expressed interest in a potential takeover of Italy's Moncler. The M&A speculation comes hard on the heels of LVMH's $16 billion takeover of jeweller Tiffany and has reinforced the appeal of the sector despite U.S. threats to slap tariffs on French luxury products.

Burberry was up 3.5% while European peers Moncler, LVMH, Kering and Hugo Boss also gained, with Moncler's 9.2% jump leading the pack. Fund manager M&G Investments, meanwhile, fell more than 4% after it suspended dealing in its flagship UK property fund on Wednesday, citing the impact of Brexit uncertainty.

Another significant mover was online fashion retailer Boohoo , which slid by more than 5% after its founders sold shares worth 142.5 million pounds ($182.8 million). Online retailers such as Boohoo have been growing at the expense of traditional shopping groups such as the 135-year-old Marks & Spencer.

Online trading platform IG Group and DS Smith were both down more than 2% after financial results failed to cheer investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)