Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Do it for our children,' parents plead at UN climate meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:26 IST
'Do it for our children,' parents plead at UN climate meet

Madrid, Dec 5 (AFP) Parents from around the globe Thursday said governments locked in negotiations at UN talks in Madrid must beat back the threat of global warming to "give our children the future that they deserve". "Our children are being handed a broken world on the verge of climate chaos and ecological breakdown," they said in an open declaration from 222 associations in 27 countries.

"As parents, seeing this is agonising." The plea comes the day before young climate strikers led by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg plan to march through the Spanish capital under the Friday for Futures banner.

The student-led movement -- sparked by Thunberg's solo protests last year in front of Sweden's parliament -- saw millions pour into the streets worldwide ahead of a UN climate summit in September. "Many of the delegates at COP25 are also parents and we appeal to these delegates in particular," the declaration said.

"Addressing the climate crisis is not the responsibility of our children -- it's our job as adults and parents to act." The 12-day UN talks, underway since Monday, are mired in the small print of the 2015 Paris climate treaty's "rule book". Despite a crescendo of public alarm, the world's major carbon polluters have shown little or no willingness to improve on carbon cutting pledges that, collectively, are not deep enough to prevent catastrophic warming, say scientists.

"Every person in the negotiations has a responsibility to act to ensure our children's rights are safeguarded, and to disregard vested corporate interests," said Isabella Prata, a mother of two, from Parents For Future Brazil. Protecting future generations is a recurring theme at the talks, echoes by leaders and front-line diplomats alike.

On Monday, as 40 heads of state took turns working similar themes, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at one point held up a stuffed polar bear. "All of you, just like me, are so-called decision-makers, and probably have children or grandchildren who you love," he said in a scolding tone.

"Think about those children when you take a decision on behalf of your country," he continued. "Because our children will later think about us -- about what we did, or what we did not do." Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado made it even more personal. "I have a six year old kid," he said at a gathering of leaders from climate vulnerable nations. "If we are not courageous enough to take action in these weeks, we will not only be failing me and my kid, we will be letting down humanity."

The Paris Agreement calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, but the greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change keep rising. Scientists reported this week in Madrid that CO2 emissions will rise just over 0.5 percent in 2019, to about 42 billion tonnes per year -- the equivalent of five million tonnes per hour.

Earth's average surface temperature -- which has already gone up more than 1C -- are on track to rise another two or three degrees, even if nations keep their Paris treaty promises. "At our current rate of emissions, we are dangerously close to reaching tipping points which could unravel human civilisation within our own and our children's lifetimes," the declaration said.

"We are at a turning point in the story of our species and you, the delegates of this influential UN climate summit, have an opportunity to choose what happens next." "We know that you can and we trust that you will." (afp) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-As World T20 looms, India to focus on fielding best side - Kohli

India will experiment less and look to play their best Twenty20 side with just over 10 months left before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said at Hyderabad on the eve of a three-match series against West Indies on Thursday. Kohlis me...

Indonesia to fire airline CEO over smuggling accusation

Indonesias state-owned enterprise minister says he will fire and seek the prosecution of the head of the national airline after he was implicated in the smuggling of a Harley Davidson motorcycle into the country on a new jet. The minister, ...

Minor raped by her 14-year-old cousin in HP's Kullu

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was on her way to school, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaura...

Modi to address 'thanksgiving' rally of unauthorised colony residents on Dec 22: Delhi BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address residents of unauthorised colonies at a mega thanksgiving rally to be hosted by the Delhi BJP at the Ramlila Ground on December 22. Confirming Modis participation at the rally, Delhi BJP general sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019