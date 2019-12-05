Polish officials seize 2 tonnes of cocaine from Colombia - PM

Polish officials have seized two tonnes of cocaine from Colombia worth around 2 billion zlotys ($510 million), Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"This was the biggest amount of drugs seized in the last 30 years," Morawiecki told a news conference, adding that the security forces have detained several suspects, including four Colombians, two Poles and one Iranian. ($1 = 3.8990 zlotys)

