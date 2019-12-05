Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Paris free to act on Airbnb after concerns over deal-IOC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:46 IST
Olympics-Paris free to act on Airbnb after concerns over deal-IOC
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Olympics)

Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics, is free to take any action in relation to Airbnb, after the city's mayor Anne Hidalgo took issue with a deal between the rental company and the International Olympic Committee, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

Hidalgo wrote to Bach last month in response to a nine-year deal between the San Fransisco-headquartered company and the IOC under which Airbnb Inc. will help provide accommodation for five Olympics and Paralympics events. In her letter, Hidalgo, who had co-signed the hosting contract for the 2024 Olympics along with Bach in 2017, had warned of the "risks and consequences" of the deal that would create shortages of housing in the capital and a sharp rise in prices.

Hidalgo later also pledged to hold a referendum in relation to the company's operation in Paris after the municipal elections in March. Bach said he had since responded to the mayor, saying all the IOC's sponsors would abide by local laws.

"The situation is clear. We expressed in this letter that of course all our top partners are respecting the rules and regulations of the host country and the host city," Bach told reporters. "And that with this agreement with Airbnb this did not change. So France and Paris are free to take their legislative steps if they deem this as appropriate.

"We have explained this agreement is complementary to the offer of accommodation in hotels -- the more traditional accommodation. We see it as a great addition." Airbnb has grown rapidly to become one of the major players in room rental.

Yet it has faced a backlash in some cities, where local politicians say it can push up prices and turn once-vibrant city neighborhoods into dormitories where many of the properties are turned over to short-term rentals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Yuvendra Chahal reveals how he unwinds himself!

Indias Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday said that he spends time with his family, friends and dog named Groot to unwind himself from a hectic schedule. In a video posted by Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI, Rohit Sharma got candid wit...

Iran says it will continue ballistic missile programme - tweet

Iran said in a letter to the United Nations on Thursday that it is determined to go ahead with its disputed ballistic missile programme, according to a copy of the letter tweeted by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.Iran is determined t...

Punjab investor summit: Industry pitches for consistent policies

Industry leaders on Thursday stressed on consistent policies by states even during the periods of change in the ruling political dispensation. A broad consensus on continuity of state policies&#160;emerged at a session on Building Partnersh...

Loni MLA's representative held in assault case

A representative of Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar was arrested in an assault case lodged by a food inspector, police said here on Thursday. Food Inspector Ashutosh Singh had lodged a complaint against the MLA, his representative Lalit Sharma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019