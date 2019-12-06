Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Merkel to give Auschwitz 60 million euros from Germany during first visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 00:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 00:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Merkel to give Auschwitz 60 million euros from Germany during first visit

Angela Merkel will make her first visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial on Friday after 14 years as German chancellor, bringing a 60 million euro donation to help conserve the site where the Nazis ran their largest death camp, the museum said. Merkel has not shied away from admitting Germany's responsibility for its atrocities in World War Two, but her visit will ensure she follows in the footsteps of former chancellors by seeing the site before her term ends.

"Auschwitz is a museum but is also the biggest cemetery in the world ... (memory) is the key to building the present and future," museum director Piotr Cywinski told Reuters ahead of Merkel's visit at the invitation of the Auschwitz foundation. Merkel said the donation, half of which comes from Germany's federal government and half from the regional governments, would ensure the memorial is preserved.

"I am very happy that we could agree that the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial will get additional money," she said after meeting German state premiers. "It is a good message that I take with me to Poland tomorrow." Merkel will officially announce the donation at a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation.

The money will cement Germany's place as the largest donor to the foundation, which funds conservation at the site where more than 1 million people died in what was then Nazi-occupied Poland. More than 3 million of Poland's 3.2 million Jews were killed by the Nazis, accounting for about half of the Jews killed in the Holocaust.

The money will ensure that the conservation of 30 brick barracks in the Birkenau camp site, including an old kitchen and latrine, for example, can continue. "Many of the buildings were not built to last long," Cywinski said, adding that the foundation needs between 18 million to 20 million zlotys ($4.62 million to $5.13 million) annually to maintain conservation.

"I want to show that these funds are created as a tool for the future, for the next generation, for education. It's not a way to point the finger at a country's history, because that's not my role." The proceeds from the foundation's fund, which relies on payouts from bonds, proved to be lower than hoped in part due to the 2009 financial crisis.

Cywinski appealed for more support two years ago. Germany is the only country that has responded to date. The United States and Poland have previously been big donors. Merkel has visited other concentration camp sites and met Auschwitz survivors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-South Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline

South Africas government will cede control of the national airline to a restructuring specialist in a last-ditch attempt to save the cash-strapped business from collapse.As part of a rescue plan started on Thursday, the government will hand...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004 when he lost narrowly to Republican ...

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the countrys sixth vote on reproductive rights this year.The legislation is ove...

UPDATE 7-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019