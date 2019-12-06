Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian fugitive holy man creates new 'cosmic' nation for Hindus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:47 IST
Indian fugitive holy man creates new 'cosmic' nation for Hindus

A holy man wanted by Indian police on sex assault charges has said he has created a new country for Hindus that will fight global warming, offer free healthcare and promote gender equality and vegetarianism. Nithyananda Swami, who once had thousands of followers that included film stars and politicians in India and abroad, was arrested in 2010 over a sex scandal. He was later charged with rape and abduction and reported to have fled India.

But this week, Nithyananda announced in a YouTube video that he had set up his own country called Kailaasa, dedicated to the "preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism". All practicing Hindus - numbering more than 1 billion - can apply for citizenship in Kailaasa, named after Mount Kailash in Tibet, which is considered sacred by Hindus and Buddhists.

The website https://kailaasa.org has images of a triangular flag and a passport but does not say where Kailaasa is located. It is an island, purchased by some of Nithyananda's wealthy followers, off the coast of Ecuador, according to media reports in India.

Micronations such as Kailaasa are self-proclaimed entities claiming to be independent sovereign states but not recognized by other countries or the United Nations. There are about 80 micronations in the world, according to Google Maps https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1VzMWnhHJbOWfCFkaEtTSw_3cNO4&hl=en&ll=-27.803759174969684%2C-100.46428450000008&z=2. They are usually created as a form of philosophical experiment, a political protest, artistic expression or for fun. Several have their own currency, constitution, and even armies.

Another Indian spiritual guru, Rajneesh, founded the city of Rajneeshpuram in Oregon in the 1980s, with its own police, fire department and public transport system. (Writing by Rina Chandran @rinachandran; Editing by Michael Taylor. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian Mutafova, one of world's oldest actresses, dies at 97

Bulgarian Stoyanka Mutafova, one of the worlds oldest actresses performing regularly on stage, has died aged 97. Dubbed the queen of Bulgarian comedy, Mutafova began performing in 1945, when she played a maidservant in Molieres Scapin the S...

Welspun Group promoters, through a closely held family office investment, acquires majority stake in warehousing platform- 'One Industrial Spaces'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Dec 6 ANIBusinessWire India The promoters of the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group announced today that they have acquired a majority stake in One Industrial Spaces, an integrated fund, development and asset management...

Must be thoroughly inquired to find if it was genuine: P Chidambaram on Telangana encounter

Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Friday called for a thorough enquiry into the Telangana encounter to ascertain if it was genuine. I dont know facts of what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible person, all ...

China imposes 'reciprocal' restrictions on US diplomats

Beijing, Dec 6 AFP China on Friday said it had taken reciprocal measures against US diplomats in the country, saying they will have to notify the foreign ministry before meeting with local officials. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunyin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019