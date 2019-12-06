Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Indian police kill 4 men suspected of gang rape, murder; draw cheers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:36 IST
UPDATE 6-Indian police kill 4 men suspected of gang rape, murder; draw cheers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian police shot dead four men on Friday who was suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian near Hyderabad city, drawing applause from her family and hundreds of citizens outraged over sexual violence against women. The men had been in police custody and were shot dead near the scene of last week's crime where they tried to snatch the weapons of accompanying policemen, said N. Prakash Reddy, a deputy commissioner of police in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad.

During the past week, thousands of Indians protested in several cities following the alleged rape and murder of the veterinarian, the latest in a series of horrific cases of sexual assault in the country. The woman had left home for an appointment on her motor-scooter and later called her sister to say she had a flat tire. She said a lorry driver had offered to help and that she was waiting near a toll plaza.

Police said she was abducted, raped and asphyxiated and her dead body then set alight on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Four men were arrested. Reddy, the police officer, said that the men - two truck drivers and two truck cleaners, aged between 20 and 26 years - had been taken to the spot to re-construct the crime around 6 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Friday.

"And there was a cross-fire. In this, all the four accused have died," Reddy said. "Two policemen have been injured." He did not immediately provide details on how many police had escorted the four accused and whether they were handcuffed or roped together as is usually the case.

Earlier a local police officer had put the time of the deaths at around 3:30 a.m. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy. Indian police have frequently been accused of extra-judicial killings, called "encounters", especially in gangland wars in Mumbai and insurrections in the state of Punjab and in disputed Kashmir. Police officers involved in such killings were called "encounter specialists" and were the subject of several movies.

The victim's family welcomed the news of the killings of the alleged perpetrators. "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police & govt for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now," Reuter's partner ANI quoted her father as saying.

A Reuters reporter saw the bodies of the four men lying in an open field, two of them face-up, clothes stained with blood and barefoot, surrounded by policemen. A large crowd had gathered at the site of the shooting and threw flower petals at police vans in support of the action. Some shouted "Long live police"; others hoisted police officials onto their shoulders and burst crackers.

UNABATED Crimes against women have been unabated in India despite tough new laws that were enacted following the 2012 gang rape and murder of a woman in a Delhi bus that led to an outpouring of anger across the country.

Despite the setting up of fast track courts, cases have moved slowly, for lack of witnesses and the inability of many families to go through the long legal process. Some victims and their families have ended up being attacked for pursuing cases against powerful men, often local politicians. Many Indians applauded the killings on Friday, taking to Twitter to support the police.

"Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u," wrote Indian badminton star and former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal. On Twitter, #encounter was the top-trending hashtag in India and No. 4 worldwide.

In Uttar Pradesh state, where a rape victim was set ablaze on Thursday while she was on her way to court, opposition politician Mayawati said the police there should take "inspiration" from what happened in Hyderabad. Indian police registered more than 32,500 cases of rape in 2017, according to the most recent government data. But courts disposed of only about 18,300 cases related to rape that year, leaving more than 127,800 cases pending at the end of 2017.

But some people said the lack of progress in the courts did not mean the police had a free hand to dispense justice. "This isn't instant justice - this is the absence of justice. We're not going to make women safer by abandoning the rule of law - is that so hard to understand?," said Rukmini S., an Indian columnist, in a tweet.

Supreme Court lawyer Vrinda Grover said the police who were involved in Friday's incident should face an inquiry, but in all likelihood would be rewarded with medals. "Killing accused like this is a short cut, but in the long run this won't work, it will carry its own consequences." There was no immediate word from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on the incident, but Maneka Gandhi, a lawmaker from his Bharatiya Janata Party, said the police appeared to have over-reached.

"You can't take law in your hands, they (accused) would've been hanged by Court anyhow. If you're going to shoot them before due process of law has been followed, then what's the point of having courts, law & police?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Ghost Stories' teaser out: A spooky way to start 2020

A week ago, after filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans with a short video giving a sneak-peak of whats in store for the Netflixs upcoming show Ghost Stories, the team on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the show. The show is a combinatio...

For the four rape accused life ended where it all started

Far from the bustle of the city, this non-descript village with paddy and tomato fields has come alive after the four men accused of gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter on Friday. The bodies of the four...

AI judges and verdicts via chat app: the brave new world of China's digital courts

Hangzhou China, Dec 6 AFP Artificial-intelligence judges, cyber-courts, and verdicts delivered on chat apps -- welcome to Chinas brave new world of justice spotlighted by authorities this week. China is encouraging digitisation to streamlin...

China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2020, with more forwarding-looking, targeted and effective policies, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.The government will employ counter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019